Black Girls’ Wholesome Reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser Go Viral Online
These young girls reacting to Halle Bailey's Ariel will melt your heart.
It does not happen every day that Disney introduces a princess of colour, so when they do, it is nothing less than a cause for celebration. The teaser of their latest film, The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel has received heartwarming reactions from young black girls.
The girls, who aren’t used to seeing women like themselves being represented in mainstream media, that too as a Disney princess were natrually overjoyed to see it finally happening. Their reactions have been recorded by their parents who then shared them on TikTok. The videos have gone viral on several social media platforms since then, and have even reached Halle Bailey, who shared them on Instagram.
She wrote, "people have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i’m in truly in awe ♥️seeing these little babies reactions makes me so emotional 💗this means the world to me 💗😭thank you all for your unwavering support.”
Here are some other reactions videos from TikTok shared on Twitter. These reactions have won the hearts of netizens who have called the videos “wholesome”
Check out the entire thread here:
The Little Mermaid will release on 26 May, 2023.
