5-Year-Old Celebrates Onam By Skating In Traditional Saree; Video Goes Viral

As the joyous festivities of Onam came to an end, a heartwarming video of a young girl displaying her skating prowess in a traditional Kasavu saree has captured the attention of social media users.

Onam, a 10-day-long harvest festival that concluded on August 29, remains a time of feasting, cultural unity, and vibrant celebrations across Kerala.

The now-viral video features five-year-old Airah Aymen Khan gracefully skating at a private skatepark in Kochi, showcasing her talent while embracing the white-and-gold traditional attire.

Take a look: