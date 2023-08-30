5-Year-Old Celebrates Onam By Skating In Traditional Saree; Video Goes Viral
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
As the joyous festivities of Onam came to an end, a heartwarming video of a young girl displaying her skating prowess in a traditional Kasavu saree has captured the attention of social media users.
Onam, a 10-day-long harvest festival that concluded on August 29, remains a time of feasting, cultural unity, and vibrant celebrations across Kerala.
The now-viral video features five-year-old Airah Aymen Khan gracefully skating at a private skatepark in Kochi, showcasing her talent while embracing the white-and-gold traditional attire.
Take a look:
The captivating video, recorded by photographer Navaf Sharafudheen, has garnered remarkable attention, amassing over 3.7 million views on Instagram. Netizens have been enchanted by the young child, showering her with words of encouragement.
Check some of their reactions here:
