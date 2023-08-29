AI-Generated Image of Train Shared as Kerala's Onam Special Vande Bharat Express

An image of a colourful train standing on a station decorated with flowers is going viral on the internet. A sign board with the words "Kasaragod - Trivandrum" is also seen in the viral image.

What are the users saying?: Social media users have shared this image with the claim that it is the Vande Bharat Express, which has been decorated in light of the Onam festivities, running in Kerala.

A Vande Bharat express runs from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram and operates 6 days a week.