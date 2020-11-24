5 Ridiculous Boycotts Called In The Name of ‘Love Jihad’

'Love Jihad' has made headlines several times this year. Whether it's BJP-led states announcing their plans to come up with love jihad 'laws' or the entertainment industry that, every once in a while, comes under fire for promoting 'love jihad' - the controversies are endless. In 2018, the BJP alleged that late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath was promoting 'love jihad' and demanded a ban. In 2014, a fringe Hindutva outfit criticised the Aamir Khan-starrer PK for the same. Let's take a look at all the ridiculous 'love jihad' accusations to have happened in 2020:

1. Assamese TV Show 'Begum Jaan'

In September, an Assamese TV serial called Begum Jaan was accused by certain Hindu groups for encouraging 'love jihad.' This led to the Guwahati Commissioner of Police temporarily banning its telecast. The show was supposed to air on Rengoni TV. It followed the story of a Hindu girl as she fights against societal norms with the help of a Muslim man. Eventually, the Gauhati High Court dismissed all claims and gave permission for the show to be telecast again.

2. Tanishq Ad

In early October, jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to pull down its ad depicting an interfaith marriage after it was targetted for promoting 'love jihad.' It led to #BoycottTanishq trending on social media. Tanishq eventually released a statement explaining why they decided to take down the ad.

3. Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii'

In October, Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, previously titled 'Laxmmi Bomb', came under fire on social media for promoting 'love jihad.' Many had an issue after they saw the trailer, which made it evident that the film's lead characters - Aasif and Priya - had an interfaith marriage. Later, the makers of the film again came under fire after the Hindu Sena launched a formal complaint against the film title. As a result, the film's name was changed from 'Laxmmi Bomb' to 'Laxmii.'

4. A Suitable Boy

More recently, A Suitable Boy, available on Netflix, was criticised for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting 'love jihad.' The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari has also registered an FIR in Madhya Pradesh against Netflix officials. Tiwari had objected to a scene in the Mira Nair series that shows two characters (played by Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani), one Hindu and Muslim, kissing in a temple. He asked people to uninstall Netflix, following which #BoycottNetflix began to trend on Twitter.

5. Bigg Boss 14