Netflix Officials Booked For 'Kissing Scene' in A Suitable Boy

There was a huge uproar over two characters kissing in a temple in the show.

Based on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari, the Rewa police has reportedly charged Shergill and Khurana.

An FIR has been registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday (23 November) against two executives of Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the web show A Suitable Boy, as per a report by PTI. The FIR has named Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, Director, Public Policies (Netflix), Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Tiwari had objected to a scene in the Mira Nair series that shows two characters (played by Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani ), one Hindu and Muslim, kissing in a temple. He asked people to uninstall Netflix, following which #BoycottNetflix began to trend on Twitter.

Narottam Mishra said in a video statement, "On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials - Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana".

Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that the FIR has been registered and further investigation is being carried out.

(With inputs from PTI)