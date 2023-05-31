Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201910 Years on, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Remains a Fan Favourite

10 Years on, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Remains a Fan Favourite

The Deepika-Ranbir starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' was released in 2013
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Netizens celebrate 10 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Netizens celebrate 10 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'</p></div>

It's been ten years since Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released, and even after a decade, it remains a fan favorite.

To commemorate the anniversary, Dharma Productions shared the movie trailer with a caption, "Iss movie ke saath kuch waqt bitaane se hi sab kuch sahi ho jaata hai! (Everything feels better after watching the movie) Celebrating a film that remains timeless for generations while celebrating love, friendship & everything in between!"

Netizens, too, flooded twitter with their favorite moments from the movie. While some are still swooning over the on-screen chemistry between Deepika and Ranbir, others love how the film explores the themes of friendship and love.

Here are some reactions:

A user commented, "It has been 10 years... Still it's everyone's comfort movie"

Another user commented, "YJHD is not just a film, it is an emotion. Must say, #AyanMukerji has a charm like no other and this is reflected in his films as well."

Here are some other reactions:

Also Read'10 Years of YJHD': Director Ayan Mukerji Confesses He's Not Fully Seen the Film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT