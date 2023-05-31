'10 Years of YJHD': Director Ayan Mukerji Confesses He's Not Fully Seen the Film

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has completed 10 years since its first theatrical release in 2013. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin.
The romantic comedy was a box-office hit in India and was extremely popular among the youth. Several fans have repeatedly watched the film, even to this day. Meanwhile, director Ayan confessed that he has not yet fully watched the film.
To mark 10 years of his film, Ayan took to social media to share a special video with his fans along with a heartfelt message. The video featured several snippets of the best moments from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Ayan wrote on Instagram, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released … (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!)."
Here, have a look:
Ayan promised his fans that he would try to watch the film at least once a year. "But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie," he added.
He further wrote in his caption, "In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!"
He concluded his note by saying, "Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me!"
Producer Karan Johar also marked the occasion with a special note. He wrote on Instagram, "Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! #10YearsOfYJHD."
