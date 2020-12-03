10 Things We Tried To 'Boycott' In 2020 For No Reason At All

Too much has happened in 2020 - enough to make the lexicographers at Oxford Dictionaries throw their hands up in the air and declare that they simply cannot pick a single word to define the year. Merriam Webster went the obvious way and picked the P word (pandemic) as the 'word of the year.' But if you ask me - I think 'boycott' should be the word of the year. At least for Indians.

We've spent the year at home glued to the screens, somehow finding the random-est things to get offended by. And what do we do once we find that thing? We start a templatized #Boycott trend on Twitter and leave everyone confused.