Members Only
lock close icon
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire: Madhya Pradesh, a 'Model State' But of Neglect?

Satire: Madhya Pradesh, a 'Model State' But of Neglect?

In the past few months alone, three separate tragedies have exposed the depth of neglect in the state.

Aroop Mishra
Satire
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the past few months alone, three separate tragedies in Madhya Pradesh have exposed the depth of neglect in the state.</p></div>
i

In the past few months alone, three separate tragedies in Madhya Pradesh have exposed the depth of neglect in the state.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

advertisement

Last week, contaminated drinking water mixed with sewage claimed multiple lives and left hundreds hospitalised in Indore.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Also Read'Textbook Urban Failures': After Cough Syrup, Indore’s Water Becomes a Killer

In December 2025, at least six children with thalassemia in Satna tested HIV-positive after receiving blood transfusions at a government hospital.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A few months earlier, tragedy struck Chhindwara and the neighbouring districts in Madhya Pradesh after several children died after allegedly consuming toxic cough syrup containing diethylene glycol.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Also ReadExplained: The Toxic Truth Behind India's Cough Syrup Deaths

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh falter on basic urban infrastructure, where do the families of victims go?

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Also ReadExtortion, Hindutva, Faction Wars: Behind Suicide Attempt by MP's Trans Persons
Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
Continue

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT