Satire: Madhya Pradesh, a 'Model State' But of Neglect?
In the past few months alone, three separate tragedies in Madhya Pradesh have exposed the depth of neglect in the state.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Last week, contaminated drinking water mixed with sewage claimed multiple lives and left hundreds hospitalised in Indore.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
In December 2025, at least six children with thalassemia in Satna tested HIV-positive after receiving blood transfusions at a government hospital.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
A few months earlier, tragedy struck Chhindwara and the neighbouring districts in Madhya Pradesh after several children died after allegedly consuming toxic cough syrup containing diethylene glycol.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh falter on basic urban infrastructure, where do the families of victims go?
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)