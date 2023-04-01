Sanitation Worker to PhD Scholar: How Mayur Helia Rewrote His Life

Mayur further said that after a friend recommended Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to him, he enrolled for a course titled Dalit and Tribal Studies in Action. "At times I wouldn’t meet Mayur in months. He was studying at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and working, so I wouldn’t be able to meet him for months or 15 days at a stretch", Mayur's mother told The Quint.

She added that she never wanted her children to take up the same job that her husband and father-in-law had to do. "I have seen a lot of children leave their studies and take up jobs at BMC. Then they get addicted to cigarettes, alcohol and gambling. I didn't want my kids to fall prey to that".

"I will always work for the people of my country, whether I live in India or abroad. The vicious cycle of getting a BMC job prompts many children to drop out of studies. The dropout rate is very high. I want to focus on the education of kids so that the future generations don’t fall into the same trap", Mayur told The Quint.

