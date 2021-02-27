Feeding the Future: Satish Gupta’s Story of ‘Hope’

Satish comes from a poor family. His father couldn’t fund his education beyond the seventh grade. Left with no choice, he started doing some menial jobs. He started a small canteen at Sadhana school in Sion but had to shut shop after the rent there became unaffordable.

He was jobless and left in dire straits for 2-3 months. He couldn’t cope with the financial stress and couldn’t even feed his family of six.