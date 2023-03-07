Women's Day: Single Mom Drives an E-Rickshaw With Her Son Strapped To Her Chest

We met Chanchal Sharma in her one-room home in Noida's Khora Colony. Her son was asleep on the floor hugging his 2 soft toys, next to him was an unkempt bed, and the smell of milk boiling on the stove filled the room.

Five minutes into the conversation, we hear a thud on the door and her drunk brother enters the room. After half an hour of persuasion, when Chanchal's brother refused to leave, we called the police.

Sitting in that room, waiting for the police with Chanchal and her one-year-old baby while her brother abused them verbally and threatened them, we get a glimpse into what her life is like.

Life of a single mother from the economically weaker section of society, who is struggling for survival every day.