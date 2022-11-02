Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Here’s Why He Is the Most Sorted Actor in Showbiz

Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshaah of Bollywood, turned 57 on 2 November. For over 3 decades, King Khan has ruled both the film industry and our hearts. It's not just his acting skills, but his quick wit, awareness on social and political issues and strong opinions on secularism that makes him one of the most sorted people in show biz.
Shah Rukh has always been vocal about the importance of secularism in the country and the need to preserve the freedom of speech. As the son of a freedom fighter, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, Shah Rukh has always kept the ideas of secularism alive in his own life.
Having married a Punjabi Hindu woman, Shah Rukh makes sure that he celebrates Hindu festivals as much enthusiasm as he celebrates Eid and not just that, he ensures that his children also live by the ideas of secularism and respect all religions.
On many occasions, Shah Rukh has spoken about his experiences as an Indian Muslim, growing up in a secular country and celebrating different religions.
This bold statement even subjected him to hate comments and vilification, but he has always maintained that in a country like ours, secularism is one value, that we must protect at all costs.
Keep inspiring us, Shah Rukh Khan!
