Tanishq Ad Removed Because It’s 2020 and Secular India Is Passé

Fact: We live in a time where even 45 seconds of communal harmony hurts.

It’s 2020 and instead of addressing our intolerance, we ban ads that promote communal harmony. *slow clap*.

On Monday (12 October) Twitter had nothing better to do, so they attacked a Tanishq ad that showed 45 seconds of pure love. But, hey! As we have been told time and again, secular India is a concept of the 70s. So how can any brand dare to show peaceful coexistence of two religions?

#BoycottTanishq started trending on twitter and the brand succumbed to trolls and removed the ad from across platforms because, according to some, it was promoting ‘love jihad’. Oh well!