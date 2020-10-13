Pulled Ad in View of Hurt Sentiments, Staff’s Well-Being: Tanishq

"The film has stimulated divergent & severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," Tanishq said in a statement.

Hours after Tanishq faced trolling for an advertisement that showed an interfaith marriage, the jewellery brand on Tuesday, 13 October, said it was "deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions" and has withdrawn its film "keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff." "The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. The film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," Tanishq said in a statement.

Twitter was flooded with #BoycottTanishq tweets on Monday, with those trolling the brand claiming the ad promoted 'love jihad'. Soon after the social media storm, Tanishq took down the video from all its social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the director of the ‘controversial’ Tanishq ad Joyeeta Patpatia, on her Instagram, shared people’s responses who supported the Tanishq advertisement and slammed the trolls. Calling out the trolls, the ad director, in one of her Instagram stories, said: “Still shocked at the hate spiral today, and it’s worse when people say why are you shocked, this was bound to happen. No, this shouldn't have happened, but as all the poems say... they finally come for you,” Patpatia said.