What’s Wrong With Our Psyche: Divya Dutta on Tanishq Controversy

Divya Dutta: When I saw the film and when I was given those lines... I think as children, I have sung that song Mazhab nahi sikhata bair rakhna. That always rings a bell to me because I have grown up on that. And it kind of gave me a lump in my throat to have seen this Tanishq ad. It made me feel and believe in the goodness of people, inspite of belonging to any religion. There is love, there is sisterhood, there is togetherness between the daughter and the mother-in-law. It felt so nice so this is the last thing I would think. It really felt nice in fact I told them that I really like it.

It feels sad that from where someone picks these points. We have seen these ads earlier and we used to feel overwhelmed about it. I don’t know where these different emotions come from. Well, I can’t point out at other people but all I want to say is, I really liked the ad and I thought it was beautiful. It was written well and it was shot very well.