SRK Offered Dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s Funeral, People Spat Misinformation & Hate

SRK offering dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Imagine this. You're at one of India's most iconic singers, Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, surrounded by a hundred cameras and lakhs of people and you dare to spit on her mortal remains.
This isn't a figment of our imagination, but the state in-charge of BJP Haryana's Information Technology department, Arun Yadav's, who asked "Did Shah Rukh Khan spit?" in a Twitter post and stirred up a controversy.
Sir, aapko dawa nahi, duaon ki zaroorat hai!
Blowing into the wind (not spitting) after offering dua is a well known Islamic ritual. It is done to ensure that the prayer reaches the person it is intended for and to ward off evil.
Yeh mera India.
While most people couldn't stop admiring this beautiful image of actor Shah Rukh Khan cupping his hands in dua and his manager Pooja Dadlani folding her hands in pranaam - a true depiction of secular and diverse India - there was a section that targeted the actor because spitting misinformation and hate is also "the new normal", isn't it?
Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Script and Producer: Divya Talwar
