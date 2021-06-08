The Two Things You Must Learn From B'Day Girl Shilpa Shetty Kundra

As Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her 46th birthday, take a look at the goofball she is.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Actor and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty Kundra has had a constant presence in her fans' lives through various entertaining ways. The actor turns 46 on Tuesday, 8 June. Shilpa has been an inspiration for many when it comes to finding the balance in what to eat and how to stay fit. Her book, The Great Indian Diet, was a huge success and continues to be the guide for many.
Shetty Kundra is very popular on social media too. On one hand she gives her fans a peek into her 'Sunday Binge' and on the other hand she is known for making funny videos by herself or with her husband Raj Kundra. Undoubtedly, before TikTok got banned in India, Shilpa Shetty Kundra could have been hailed as the queen of TikTok in India.
She is known for her laughter and candid spirit everywhere she goes. Let's wish her a very happy birthday.
Published: 08 Jun 2021,09:10 AM IST