On Road to Recovery: Shilpa Shetty's Family Tests COVID Positive

She recently shared a video on Instagram talking about the pain she's experiencing because of the situation in the country. She expressed her respect and gratitude for all the frontline workers through her platform. "We are not just losing people to Covid, but we are also losing people to hunger, to the lack of oxygen, to the lack of timely medical care, she said.

Referring to her initiative towards COVID relief, she informed, "The least we can do in these times is play a catalyst and I am doing that right now with an organization called Khaana Chahiye who are doing such a wonderful job." She urged everyone to donate whatever they can to help the needy and tackle the issue of hunger in these trying times.

"Just thought I should connect with you all and express my feelings. We are in it together, we must fight it together," she captioned the post. Other Bollywood celebrities have also been working to help with COVID relief efforts. Actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan have also partnered with NGOs to provide meals to those in need.