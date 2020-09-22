Designers Shantanu & Nikhil Put Together a Fashion Film for FDCI

Months worth of work and a ten-minute fashion film. FDCI with its first-ever digital fashion show is experimenting with giving designers an online platform to showcase their collection in the time of COVID. Shantanu and Nikhil showcased their collection on Monday, 21 September.

Shantanu Mehra tells The Quint that the push towards digital was inevitable. "With the world going online, fashion had to follow the same path," says Mehra.

The collection launched at the digital edition of the India Couture Week (ICW) on Monday was shot in five episodes at The Roseate in Delhi. "It was an exciting and unusual experience and felt great to be a part of an ecosystem that is constantly innovating and connecting with larger audiences," says the designer duo.