Used Lockdown to Plan for Next 5 Years: Falguni & Shane Peacock

The industry has come out of one of its darkest phases. The last 6 months have given us time to slow down and go back to our creative boards. We used most of our lockdown time during the pandemic to work on key elements of our brand that needed restructuring. We have created monogram, designed wallpapers, created prints, etc. In the process, we ended up readying things for the next five years as we had ample time to sketch, to design, and to think and plan about our marketing, expansion, etc. We also bettered many of our online features such as virtual styling, etc, by making it easier and more accessible. In terms of designing, we did not push ourselves to come up with something. We just let ourselves be and took the time to slow down and give our attention to other things. We were taking our minds off what was happening currently by thinking about the future.