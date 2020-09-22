Used Lockdown to Plan for Next 5 Years: Falguni & Shane Peacock

The world of fashion took a mojor hit when the lockdown was announced in March. Sales slashed, stores shut...many fashion designers were forced to cut down on their production and rehash old techniques in order to stay afloat.
Six months down the line, we are now seeing the first-ever digital fashion week by FDCI. India Couture Week is on from 18 September to 23 September. With no live shows or audiences, this time designers are featuring their fashion film which has been a whole new ballgame to wrap around.
The Quint spoke with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock who have been known for their extravagance in subtle whites, silvers and ivory. Here's what they told The Quint about how fashion is grappling with the change.
Was it difficult to understand how this fashion week will work virtually?
The virtual format of the fashion week was easy to comprehend as most of the aspects such as preparation, rehearsals, etc. were similar to those of a physical show. FDCI’s instructions also made the format of the show easily understandable. Putting together a fashion film to unveil our new collection has been challenging and exciting at the same time. We are looking forward to the showcase and our audiences’ reactions to it.
How did you come up with a collection, were there some specifics that you have to keep in mind since people won’t be seeing your designs in person but on a screen?
As the audience will be watching our show digitally, we have tried our best to give them a feeling of the physical show by introducing some technological advancements. But you will have to wait to watch our show to know more!
Do you think this is a viable business model to do streaming online? What are the hiccups?
Technology has opened up a lot of avenues in the world of fashion, allowing us to reach a wider audience across the world. There are many exciting opportunities if you leverage the digital domain effectively. Digital will take the work effectively for the brand from a showcasing point of view, but the sales will only be driven by a physical experience such a going to a fashion show or visiting the store.
Streaming online will never replace the experience and drama of a physical show. The challenges of keeping a minimum crew, sanitization, and sticking to SOPs while shooting for the couture week were some of the hiccups. However, since we had enough time to plan, we overcame these challenges and now look forward to the reactions since a lot of effort and planning has gone to creating this fashion film.
How long do you think fashion will take to bounce back considering people are cutting back on luxury spending?
We are on the path to recovery as our stores have reopened and online sales are on the uptick. We are excited about the forthcoming festive and bridal season. Digital, contactless retail, e-commerce, and being more responsible are some of the new ways forward. Slowly but soon, we will pass this phase too.
Do you think it’s particularly difficult for Indian designers who work with weavers, craftsmen in tier 2-3 areas?
It is difficult in terms of the distance and the weavers being in their respective villages since communication and travel were put on hold, but they need our support now more than ever. The industry has come together to support the artisans and craftsmen and we are doing everything possible to ensure they are not out of work.
What has your learning been with respect to fashion in the past 6 months and how has it changed the business outlook for you?
The industry has come out of one of its darkest phases. The last 6 months have given us time to slow down and go back to our creative boards. We used most of our lockdown time during the pandemic to work on key elements of our brand that needed restructuring. We have created monogram, designed wallpapers, created prints, etc. In the process, we ended up readying things for the next five years as we had ample time to sketch, to design, and to think and plan about our marketing, expansion, etc. We also bettered many of our online features such as virtual styling, etc, by making it easier and more accessible. In terms of designing, we did not push ourselves to come up with something. We just let ourselves be and took the time to slow down and give our attention to other things. We were taking our minds off what was happening currently by thinking about the future.
Published: 22 Sep 2020,12:36 PM IST