Sara Ali Khan Or Karisma Kapoor, Guess Who Was Caught Shoplifting

The cast of Murder Mubarak plays 'Two Truths and a Lie' with The Quint.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Netflix's upcoming whodunit drama Murder Mubarak is helmed by Homi Adajania. The murder mystery boasts an exceptional ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati.
In Murder Mubarak, things take an unexpected turn when a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of an elite club in New Delhi and everyone becomes a murder suspect.
The Quint caught up with the cast of the film and director Homi, who spoke about bringing the talented actors together.
We got the cast to tell us who is most likely to commit a murder in real life, get an embarrassing tattoo, drunk call an ex, and more.
While asking the "murder suspects" two truths and one lie about each of them, we found out that one has shoplifted, one has a middle name that no one knows about and the other has been deported.
To find out who it is, watch the interview.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
