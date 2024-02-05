Murder Mubarak: Sara, Karisma, Vijay Star in Homi Adajania's Whodunnit Thriller

Homi Adajania announced his new whodunnit thriller, Murder Mubarak, on Monday, 5 February. The film is a book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 'Club You to Death.' It boasts an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Tisca Chopra, and Sanjay Kapoor.
The makers shared a short announcement teaser on social media, which gave us a glimpse of the murder mystery and its intriguing characters.
In the teaser, Pankaj Tripathi is seen as Bhavani Singh, who appears to be investigating a murder. His eyes are on seven suspects played by Sara, Vijay, Tisca, Karisma, Sanjay, Suhail, and Dimple.
The caption of the post read, "Itne saare colorful kirdaar, aur ye sab aapko badhai dene aaye hai - MURDER MUBARAK!"
Have a look at the announcement teaser here:
Speaking about the project, director Adajania shared in a statement, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited!"
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and co-produced by Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal.
Murder Mubarak will premiere on Netflix on 15 March.
