How 'Khoon Bhari Mang' Kickstarted Rekha's Tryst With Bold Fashion Headgear
A recent video of Rekha stepping out of Manish Malhotra's Pali Hill residence is doing the rounds on the internet. The sixty-nine year old veteran actor is seen greeting the paparazzi in a beige, flowy kaftan with a headwrap.
In no time, Rekha's attire drew the attention of netizens with her headgear drawing in the most buzz. While some were confused by her unconventional fashion choices, others lauded her confidence and reminisced one of her landmark roles, Aarti in the iconic film Khoon Bhari Mang.
While Rekha's flamboyant collection of headgear has been the talk of the town for a while, did you ever wonder how she started wearing them?
The answer lies in the character design of Khoon Bhari Mang!
Rekha in Khoon Bhari Mang.
But wait, that's not all!
She went on to essay the role of a shape-shifting serpent in the 1990 film Sheshnaag...
Rekha in Sheshnaag.
With the release of Madam X in 1994, Rekha's lookbook was unmatched.
Rekha in Madam X.
And thus began Rekha's tryst with bold, head-turning and jaw-dropping headgear. And it continues...till this day!
Rekha and Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport together in 2019.
Rekha posing in a turban for a photoshoot.
Rekha sporting a headwrap in 2018, while she's on her way back to Mumbai from Bangkok.
