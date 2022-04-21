At 74, This Auto Driver Wants Nothing More Than to Be Independent

Raman's story has inspired people even outside India, with ex-students reaching out to him from different parts of the world like Australia and Atlanta. "They don't even let me sleep at night," said Raman with a smile on his face. He has also developed a fan following of sorts, where a girl from Chennai, who Ramna said was "tired of the young generation", asked him to marry her.

At an age where he can easily choose to retire and spend the rest of his life by relaxing, he chooses to continue working. His strong-willed decision to stand on his own two feet is nothing short of inspirational.