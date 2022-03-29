Meet Pataabi Raman, 74-Year-Old Auto Driver and Former English Lecturer

Raman spoke about how he had been driving an auto for the past 14 years. Before that, he worked as a lecturer in a college in Powai, Mumbai. He had tried to get a job in his hometown in Karnataka, but couldn't do so because of his caste.

Having worked at Powai for about 20 years, he retired at the age of 60. However, since he worked at a private college, he was not entitled to any pension. This is why, he decided to move back to Karnataka and start driving an auto. He currently lives in Kadugodi with his 72-year-old wife.

"My son helps pay the rent of 12,000/- but beyond that, we are not dependent on our children," Raman told Nikita.

The two run the household on their own through the money Raman earns. He claims to earn about Rs 700- Rs 1500 per day, which is more than what he would earn as a professor.

"I am the Raja of my road, I can take my auto out any time I want and work when I want," he adds.

