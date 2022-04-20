Bihar: Unable to Find Job, 24-Year-Old Economics Graduate Becomes ‘Chaiwaali’

She claims to have been inspired by Prafull Billore, a man famously known as 'MBA Chaiwala'. "There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?" Priyanka told news agency ANI.

Priyanka graduated in 2019 and had been trying to look for a job for about two years, but to no avail. Eventually, she thought of taking matters into her own hands and start this tea stall. A rate card from the stall reads, "Log kya sochenge, yeh bhi hum sochenge toh log kya sochenge?" (If we keep thinking what people will think about us, then what will people think about us?)

Her rate card shows a variety of teas, right from kulhad chai to paan chai. Most of her teas are sold at a price of Rs 15-20, and she even serves her tea with biscuits.

Priyanka describes her effort as a way to support her "initiative towards Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Users online have called Priyanka inspiring, and others have also spoken about how it is sad that she could not get a job in her desired field and how this speaks more about the country's job crisis.