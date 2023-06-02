Mithun Da's 'Jimmy Jimmy' From 'Disco Dancer' Gets a K-Pop Twist

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mithun Da's 'Jimmy Jimmy' From 'Disco Dancer' Gets a K-Pop Twist

Aoora's rendition of 'Jimmy Jimmy' features a combination of Korean and Hindi lyrics.
Anjali Palod
Aoora is a South Korean singer and composer.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Remember Mithun Chakraborty's 'Jimmy Jimmy' from Disco Dancer? The hit track has been reimagined by South Korean singer and composer, Aoora with an added K-pop flavour.

Park Min-Jun goes by the stage name Aoora. During his conversation with The Quint, he said that he changed his name to 'Aoora' since it means 'energy' and he wants to spread happiness through his energy.

He first heard the song while browsing through Bollywood music and it caught his attention. That's when he decided to make a K-Pop remix out of it. The renewed 'Jimmy Jimmy' features a combination of Korean and Hindi lyrics and has earned appreciation from the audience.

What do you think about this version?

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

