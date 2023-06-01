Who Is Arshia Goswami, The 8-Year-Old Who Can Lift 60 Kgs Like a Pro?

Arshia Goswami hails from Panchkula in Haryana.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Altered by The Quint)
An 8-year-old, Arshia Goswami, has impressed everyone with her astounding strength and dedication. In a recent viral video, Arshia lifted 60kg weights effortlessly and proved that 'age is just a number'.
Arshia's weightlifting journey began when she was only 5. She started exercising with her father, a fitness instructor, and within six months, she started weightlifting.
At 6, the young champion from Haryana's Panchkula lifted 45 kg and became India's youngest deadlifter. Her name is now etched in the Asia Book of Records, as well.
Arshia wishes to represent India in the Olympics one day, and she trains hard to achieve her goal. Apart from deadlifting, Arshia enjoys Taekwondo and power-lifting.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
