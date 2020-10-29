What Could Happen in Mirzapur 3? Watch to Find Out...

If you still haven’t watched the second season of ‘Mirzapur’, don’t click on this story. Divya Talwar If you still haven’t watched the second season of ‘Mirzapur’, don’t click on this story. | (Photo: The Quint/Arnica Kalra) Now Rolling If you still haven’t watched the second season of ‘Mirzapur’, don’t click on this story.

Spoiler Alert: This article reveals the many plot twists in the second season of Mirzapur and also the imaginary, unauthorised script of Season 3.

1. Aaya Re Aaya (Naya) Bodyguard

Now that Akhandanand Tripathi’s (Pankaj Tripathi) loyal henchman Maqbool (Shaji Chaudhary) has turned against Tripathi parivaar, Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma), who rescued Kaleen Bhaiya after he was shot by Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma), will become his right-hand man, only to betray him later.

2. Guddu + Golu vs Beena Bhabhi + Kaleen Bhaiya

Guddu is the temporary king of Mirzapur and as much as Beena (Rasika Dugal) liked the idea of it, she'll find it impossible to live under the same roof and eventually team up with Kaleen Bhaiya. Ultimately, all she cares about is her son eventually becoming the king - with Munna dead, who can stop that?

3. Chhotte Tyagi Abhi Zinda Hai?

What if it's Bade (Sr.), who's dead, and Chhotte (Jr.), who is still alive? Why would Bharat Tyagi (Vijay Varma) be so devastated over the death of someone he was all set to kill anyway? Remember he tells Dadda (Lillitput Faruqui) "aap bata dijiyega kya karna hai? (let me know whatever is to be done)" when the two find out about Shatrughan peddling opium. Looks like Chhotte just learnt a few good lessons from Bade in how to play the game right.

4. Or Maybe Not!

If it's actually Chhotte (Junior) who's dead then the Tyagis will blame Golu for his death and in the third season, we'll see Bharat impersonate his younger brother and try to woo Golu. That’s how we’ll see the Tyagis hunt for revenge.

5. Munna Ka Badla Legi Madhuri

Madhuri (Isha Talwar) is the Chief Minister. We saw how she took to rajneeti so effortlessly and how strategically she planned her journey to the CM’s chair. She is now in power and she genuinely loved Munna (Divyendu Sharma). Will she seek vengeance for her husband’s death too? It is a possible revenge sub-plot that’s expected in the third season of Mirzapur.

6. Introducing Munna Jr.

The show revolves around Mirzapur ki gaddi, so it’s hard to believe that there’s just one legal heir left to the throne. We have a feeling that season 3 will see Madhuri pregnant with Munna's child, another legit contender in this game of thrones.

7. The Mystery Named Robin

Radheshyam 'Robin' Agarwal (Priyanshu Painyuli) has a mother we know but she is still a mystery. Chances are that there's some history there and he wants to be the next 'King of Mirzapur' just like Sharad and Guddu.

8. The Big Switch

Maqbool could become Guddu's right-hand man, his way to feel less guilty about what happened with his nephew Babar maybe, and Kaleen Bhaiya obviously will not be too happy.

9. Beena Ka ‘The End’

Eventually, Maqbool will tell Kaleen Bhaiya that it was actually his wife who killed Bauji (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) and that will be the end of Beena on the show.

10. The End of ‘Qissa Gaddi Ka’