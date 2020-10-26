Why Mirzapur MP’s Call for Inquiry Into ‘Mirzapur 2’ Doesn’t Hold

MP from Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel, had asked the UP CM to initiate an investigation into the web series. Tanisha Bagchi A still from Mirzapur 2. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Hot on Web MP from Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel, had asked the UP CM to initiate an investigation into the web series.

Apna Dal party member and MP from Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel, had taken to Twitter on 24 October to demand an investigation into Amazon Prime Video's web series Mirzapur 2. In her post, Patel claimed that the series was deliberately trying to malign the image of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that “Mirzapur is currently a city under development”, Anupriya Patel alleged that the web series is “maligning the town by depicting it as a violent locality”. "As an MP of Mirzapur district, I demand that the series be investigated and action should be taken against it", she added. Patel’s tweets were addressed to Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar besides UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Anupriya Patel's call for an inquiry against Mirzapur 2 does not hold because, yes, it is a fictional series. Further, a detailed disclaimer before each episode states that any 'resemblance to actual events or people is purely coincidental'. The Mirzapur disclaimer reads, "The program is made solely for viewer entertainment and is a work of fiction. Names, characters, businesses, places, events and incidents are either the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. Any dialogues, characters in the program are not intended to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race or religion or to denigrate any institution, political party or person, living or dead".

The Disclaimer note before Mirzapur.

The first season of Mirzapur, a series about rival criminal gangs, also had a fair amount of violence and that leaves us wondering why Anupriya Patel did not raise objections when the show dropped on the OTT platform in 2018.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, the tussle for the throne of power that belongs to Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiyya continues in Mirzapur 2. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiyya, and Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi become integral parts of the series.