'Koun Lootkar Jaayega': A Powerful Track on India's Democracy
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Chinmayi and Joell are back with their amazing new track 'Koun Lootkar Jaayega,' that talks about how the country is suffering right now. Pyres and funeral homes are laden with the bodies of loved ones, and events like Kumbh have become the super spreaders of the pandemic as ignorance and apathy thrive in our midst. When the wheels of time will change, and when it is the moment to take a call, India will choose better.
Sung and composed by Chinmayi and Joell
Written by Chinmayi
Music produced by Joell
Flute by Shriram Sampath
Mixed and mastered by Ninad Lad
Video edited by Mondip Kalita
Published: 21 May 2021,07:07 PM IST