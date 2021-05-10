This Witty Song Accurately Captures India's COVID19 Situation

When COVID19 hits your country hard (once again) in an even worse manner, when people are desperately scrambling for resources on one hand and politicians are conducting rallies on the other, when Kumbh is celebrated instead of being barred, and there is mayhem all around, what does one do?

Artists Chinmayi and Joell decided to break into song and mirror India's despondent condition through this witty track on India's handling of COVID19.

Sung and Composed by: Chinmayi and Joell

Music production: Joell

Writer: Chinmayi Tripathi

Video Producer: Mondip Kalita.