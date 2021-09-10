Konkona Sensharma Narrates the Story of a Teacher and Her ‘Library on Wheels’

Education is among the most adversely affected sectors as a result of the pandemic. A lot of teachers and students have been struggling to cope with the online shift, and most others don't even have the option to do this. A lot of remote areas are stuck with no access to phones or laptops, which is making them lag behind at least a few years academically.

This is what led to the inception of 'Library on Wheels' by teacher Usha Dubey and her student Mahima Singh, who, with the help of their very limited resources, are helping students across the district learn and keep up with their studies during the pandemic.

Watch Konkona Sensharma narrate their story in 'Sahas ko Salam', a special video series inspired by Amazon Prime Video's latest show, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11.'

Credits:

Performed by: Konkona Sensharma

Camera: Sanjoy Deb, Gautam Sharma

Produced by: Suresh Mathew, Divya Talwar

Edited by: Veeru Krishan Mohan