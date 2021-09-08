Mohit Raina Retells the Inspiring Story of Commander Vijay Varma & Project Madad

When severe floods wreaked havoc in Kerala in August 2018, Commander Vijay Varma carried out a rescue operation 'Project Madad,' and evacuated a lot of people, including Sajitha Jabil, a pregnant woman in very delicate condition. Sahas ko Salam is a video series inspired by Varma and many others like him, who have been portrayed in the Amazon Prime special series, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' that premiers on Amazon Prime Video on 9 September 2021.

Credits:

Performed by: Mohit Raina

Produced by: Suresh Mathew, Divya Talwar

Camera: Sanjoy Deb, Gautam Sharma

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan