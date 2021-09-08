Mohit Raina Retells the Inspiring Story of Commander Vijay Varma & Project Madad

Vijay Varma was part of 'Project Madad', a rescue operation to evacuate victims of the 2018 Kerala floods.
When severe floods wreaked havoc in Kerala in August 2018, Commander Vijay Varma carried out a rescue operation 'Project Madad,' and evacuated a lot of people, including Sajitha Jabil, a pregnant woman in very delicate condition. Sahas ko Salam is a video series inspired by Varma and many others like him, who have been portrayed in the Amazon Prime special series, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' that premiers on Amazon Prime Video on 9 September 2021.

Published: 08 Sep 2021,02:19 PM IST
