Mohit Raina Retells the Inspiring Story of Commander Vijay Varma & Project Madad

Mohit Raina retells the story of Commander Vijay Verma
(Image: The Quint)
When severe floods wreaked havoc in Kerala in August 2018, Commander Vijay Varma carried out a rescue operation 'Project Madad,' and evacuated a lot of people, including Sajitha Jabil, a pregnant woman in very delicate condition. Sahas ko Salam is a video series inspired by Varma and many others like him, who have been portrayed in the Amazon Prime special series, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' that premiers on Amazon Prime Video on 9 September 2021.
Credits:
Performed by: Mohit Raina
Produced by: Suresh Mathew, Divya Talwar
Camera: Sanjoy Deb, Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Published: 08 Sep 2021,02:19 PM IST