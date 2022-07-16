On Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Here Are Some Savage Replies to Prove She’s a Badass

Katrina Kaif turns 39 today.
(Image Courtesy: The Quint)
Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. She stepped in to the industry when she was barely 19, and her journey has been anything but easy. But one thing is for sure she's a total badass and she constantly proves that she can rise up against any adversity and how!
Right from facing criticism for her accented Hindi, her acting to misogyny and sexism, Katrina definitely knows how to give it back to everyone!
Take a look at the times when Katrina's savage replies proved just how badass she is and no one can mess with her! Watch the video for more.