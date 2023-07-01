JusticeForVivek: Rapper Naveen Kumar On Using Music To Call Out Casteism

(Trigger warning: This story discusses themes of suicide and casteism.

If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs If you or anyone you know )

In light of a Dalit man, Vivek Raj dying by suicide after alleging caste discrimination at his workplace, a Delhi rapper named Naveen Kumar released a free verse rap song titled 'Slip of Tongue' where he calls out workplaces for their blatant casteism.

He speaks to The Quint about the significance of the track and the longstanding effects of caste-based harassment. He also shares the daily instances of casteism he is subjected to.