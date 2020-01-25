How Delhi Rapper Naveen Kumar Turns Anger Against CAA Into Verses
Hip-hop is no stranger to protests and resistance movements and for Delhi-based rapper Naveen Kumar, the argument is the same.
His first track Bol talks about the violence against anti-CAA protesters that have occurred recently across the nation. His rap urges the protesters to not stop despite the violence and keep asking the necessary questions.
While Kumar’s other track Bheed talks about mob crimes, especially lynchings which have happened in the name of Lord Ram or cow theft. His lyrics revolve around the phrase – a crowd has no face. He also talks about the media’s role in reporting the current scenario of the country.
Speaking to The Quint, Kumar said that hip-hop lets him get rid of all the filters that society imposes upon us and get straight to the point.
“It helps me sleep better at night,” he says as he talks about why he made those tracks.