If Succession's Roy Family Was A Cocktail
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
HBO's megahit series Succession might have completed its final season, but does that mean fans should stop obsessing over the show? Absolutely not!
Avantika Malik, the resident mixologist of Mizu Izakaya restaurant and a Succession superfan, is here to transform everyone's favorite dysfunctional family into a cocktail.
Here's how you can turn the HBO series' Roy Family into a lip-smacking drink.
HOW TO MAKE ROY'S LEGACY
You will need:
• 2-3 drops Creole/Angostura Bitters
• 60ml bourbon whiskey
• 30ml sweet vermouth
• 15ml sugar syrup
• 15ml lime juice
After chilling a coupe glass, you'll need to combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass. Then, add ice and give it a good stir. Remember to stir it at least 20 times, following which you'll need to strain the drink into the coupe glass. Now, garnish with orange zest and voila!
