Cocktail Recipe: Spice Up Your Christmas With a Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

Mixologist Avantika Malik shares the recipe of a spiced apple cider hot toddy to bless your Christmas
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Here's what you need:
60ml dark rum
120 ml spiced apple cordial
1 tablespoon honey
For spiced apple cordial:
250 ml freshly squeezed apple juice (can use tetra pack as well but there will be a flavour variation
50 gms honey
A handful of cloves
A handful of cinnamon
A handful of star anise
3/4 slices if fresh orange
3/4 pieces of orange zest/rind
50-100 ml of water
First, you need to prepare the spiced apple concoction. To make this, take a large pan and add cinnamon, cloves, star anise, fresh orange slices, freshly squeezed apple juice, honey, water, and orange zest to the pan. Now let the mix simmer on low flame for about 5-10 minutes, and stir in between. Keep the mix aside when it's done. Once off the stove, be sure to fine strain before using in drink to get rid of pulp and spices.
Now take a glass, line with one teaspoon honey and 60 ml of dark rum in it. Strain and add the spiced apple concoction to the glass. Add some lime juice. Garnish the drink with an apple slice and some grated nutmeg. And you're good to go!