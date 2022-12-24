Cocktail Recipe: Spice Up Your Christmas With a Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

First, you need to prepare the spiced apple concoction. To make this, take a large pan and add cinnamon, cloves, star anise, fresh orange slices, freshly squeezed apple juice, honey, water, and orange zest to the pan. Now let the mix simmer on low flame for about 5-10 minutes, and stir in between. Keep the mix aside when it's done. Once off the stove, be sure to fine strain before using in drink to get rid of pulp and spices.