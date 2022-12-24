Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cocktail Recipe: Spice Up Your Christmas With a Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

Cocktail Recipe: Spice Up Your Christmas With a Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

Try this quick and easy cocktail recipe to keep yourself and your loved ones warm this Christmas!
Jhalak Jain
Published:

Mixologist Avantika Malik shares the recipe of a spiced apple cider hot toddy to bless your Christmas

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Avantika Malik, the resident mixologist of Mizu Izakaya restaurant, is here to make your life easier and spicier with their special recipe of Ho Ho Ho-t Toddy. If you're looking to add some joy and warmth on Christmas, this drink is a must-try!

Here's what you need:

60ml dark rum

120 ml spiced apple cordial

1 tablespoon honey

For spiced apple cordial:

250 ml freshly squeezed apple juice (can use tetra pack as well but there will be a flavour variation

50 gms honey

A handful of cloves

A handful of cinnamon

A handful of star anise

3/4 slices if fresh orange

3/4 pieces of orange zest/rind

50-100 ml of water

First, you need to prepare the spiced apple concoction. To make this, take a large pan and add cinnamon, cloves, star anise, fresh orange slices, freshly squeezed apple juice, honey, water, and orange zest to the pan. Now let the mix simmer on low flame for about 5-10 minutes, and stir in between. Keep the mix aside when it's done. Once off the stove, be sure to fine strain before using in drink to get rid of pulp and spices.

Now take a glass, line with one teaspoon honey and 60 ml of dark rum in it. Strain and add the spiced apple concoction to the glass. Add some lime juice. Garnish the drink with an apple slice and some grated nutmeg. And you're good to go!

