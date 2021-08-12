Knock Knock Jokes by Sara Ali Khan That Will Make You Go LOL

Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today.
Hazel Gandhi
Now Rolling
Updated:

Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan!

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan!</p></div>

Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today. Daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara has managed to win over audiences right from her debut Kedarnath, and continues to do so with films like Coolie No.1 and Love Aaj Kal.

No matter how many years she adds to her age, the childlike spirit in her will always be alive. Take for instance, her famous knock knock jokes and travelogues on Instagram-- they all show how she's a joie de vivre type of person, and we hope that never changes.

Also ReadExclusive: Sara Ali Khan On Her Mom Amrita Singh's Best Looks

Published: 12 Aug 2021,10:35 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT