Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan On Her Mom Amrita Singh's Best Looks

Amrita Singh made her acting debut with Betaab in 1983, her daughter Sara Ali Khan first appeared on the big screen in Kedarnath in 2018, though there's a 35 year gap between their debuts, Amrita and Sara are completely in tune with each other as mother and daughter.
We recently quizzed Sara about her mom Amrita's films and she got most of the answers spot on. When asked about the films that Amrita Singh had done with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Sara was quick to recall, "Mard, Toofan and Akayla." Apart from these 3, Amrita has also co-starred with the Big B in Prakash Mehra's Jaadugar and more recently in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla in 2019. While Bachchan and Singh's first film together, Mard, directed by none other than Manmohan Desai released in 1985, Akayla directed by Ramesh Sippy came out in 1991, so they did Badla together after almost a 30 year gap.
Not many know that the popular 1990 Hollywood hit Ghost with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore was unofficially remade into a Hindi film which Amrita Singh was a part of. We asked Sara if she remembered the name of the film and pat came her reply, "The remake of Ghost which my mom was a part of was Pyar Ka Saaya." The Hindi remake starred Rahul Roy and Sheeba in the lead and Singh reprised the role of Whoopi Goldberg from the original film.
When asked to pick her favourite of Amrita Singh's looks from her films so far, this is what Sara had to say:
Sara and Amrita Singh recently also came together as brand ambassadors for a cosmetic brand. We asked her what she looks for before signing up as an ambassador for any brand. "As an actor I get to play different roles, different characters but as a person I think the ethos of a brand is important because that's my opportunity to present what Sara Ali Khan represents. And I definitely think Mamaearth ticks a lot of those boxes, because it's about keeping it simple, keeping it natural, toxin free. I have always been the kind of person that believes that beauty lies within, that's the philosophy that Mamaearth adopts as well, so it's a perfect fit," says Sara.
Amrita Singh spoke to us about beauty tips that she received from her mother that she passes on to Sara and how their brand they endorse embodies what she believes in. "My mother always told me to use natural products from the kitchen, for whether its my hair or my skin, and I pass on the same to Sara. Natural ingredients like onions which are now available in Mamaearth onion shampoo makes it so easy to use," says Amrita.
Sara was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 and has completed shooting for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
