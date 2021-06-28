Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan On Her Mom Amrita Singh's Best Looks

Sara and Amrita Singh recently also came together as brand ambassadors for a cosmetic brand. We asked her what she looks for before signing up as an ambassador for any brand. "As an actor I get to play different roles, different characters but as a person I think the ethos of a brand is important because that's my opportunity to present what Sara Ali Khan represents. And I definitely think Mamaearth ticks a lot of those boxes, because it's about keeping it simple, keeping it natural, toxin free. I have always been the kind of person that believes that beauty lies within, that's the philosophy that Mamaearth adopts as well, so it's a perfect fit," says Sara.

Amrita Singh spoke to us about beauty tips that she received from her mother that she passes on to Sara and how their brand they endorse embodies what she believes in. "My mother always told me to use natural products from the kitchen, for whether its my hair or my skin, and I pass on the same to Sara. Natural ingredients like onions which are now available in Mamaearth onion shampoo makes it so easy to use," says Amrita.