Salman to Alia: Here Are the First-Ever Audition Clips of Actors

Audition is one process that is increasingly gaining popularity in the Hindi film space aka Bollywood as well. The process is intrinsic to Hollywood, where a round of look tests and auditions are key to which actor books the role finally. However in India...not so much.
The Quint digs out some golden clips that show some of your favourite actors auditioning for their first-ever roles.
A clip from back in the day shows Shah Rukh Khan auditioning. In an interview SRK spoke about how he landed his first acting gig by accident. “I was a sportsman at one point of time, I hurt myself and was really sad and down. I didn't know what to do in the evenings. And there was a play going on and Barry (John) was looking for boys, 10 boys to act with 82 girls in Lady Shri Ram college. That was not the reason I wanted to join it, but it helped. So, I went there, I auditioned for it and as strange as it may sound, Barry cast me. He cast me as the principal dancer in the play and he gave me one dialogue to say. And throughout he’s been very, very kind to me, taught me everything that I know".
We know SRK came from outside the industry, didn’t have any connections and has spoken about auditioning for various parts towards the beginning of his career. But who would imagine Salman Khan auditioning for his first ever role in Maine Pyar Kiya? A clip shows the full look test for Salman’s part in the Rajshree Production hit that established him as an actor in the 90s.
The Quint also managed to get video of your new age favourites like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.
