Abhishek Bachchan Tells Us Why He Hates Auditions

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is all set for its release on 8 April on Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role as Hemant Shah.
Ever since the announcement, the film has been compared with Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, a series that dropped online last year. Talking to The Quint, Abhishek Bachchan clarified how The Big Bull and Scam 1992 are very different. "I watched Scam 1992 and I know Kookie did too and we both thoroughly loved it. I tweeted about it and the team was gracious enough to respond. We were also relieved because ours is completely different. Theirs is a series and ours is a movie and just therein lies a huge difference."
Director Kookie Gulati also spoke about how The Big Bull is about a fictional character and doesn't set out to tell the story of Harshad Mehta, as the comparison being made suggests.
"The story is inspired from my dad, who started out in the stock market and few of the experiences I had when I worked there. There were times when I ran behind Harshad Mehta's car and could never even get a glimpse of him," says Kookie.
Junior Bachchan also spoke about how Ajay Devgn offered this film to him and he considers it a feather in his cap because of how earnestly Kookie Gulati made the film. "I have said this before that Ajay is like my elder brother and whenever he has asked me to work on a film I do it, no questions asked. I was lucky that this came to me," says Abhishek.
