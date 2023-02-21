Meet Dikshita Jindal, Whose Celebrity Makeup Transformations Will Stun You

Meet Dikshita Jindal, a makeup artist, who can transform into any celeb through makeup!
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Dikshita Jindal, a 25-year-old makeup artist originally from Delhi, has created makeup looks that have left viewers stunned. Her recreations of Shah Rukh's look from 'Pathaan' and Alia Bhatt's look in 'Gangubai,' among others, are equal parts impressive and remarkable.
Currently residing in Canada, Dikshita is taking a course in prosthetic makeup to enhance her skills. She one day hopes to work in movies and create her magic on the big screen.
As a child, makeup had always attracted her, but she didn't pursue her passion professionally till after her graduation. While completing her engineering, Dikshita started uploading her makeup videos, which soon went viral and gave her the motivation to perfect her craft even more.
She then started experimenting with celebrity transformation and illusion makeup, and soon her video of transforming into Kokila Ben's character from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went viral. This inspired her to make more and more videos.
Dikshita, a self-taught artist, considers international makeup artists like Alexis Stone and Letícia Gomes as her inspiration. With countless transformation videos, Dikshita has aced the looks of celebs ranging from Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Rekha, and Anupam Kher to even Ariana Grande and Michael Jackson.
Honestly, Dikshita's talent is extraordinary, and we hope to watch more of her videos!
Video Editors: Veeru Krishan Mohan and Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)