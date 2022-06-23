This 22-Year-old Makeup Artist Visualises Bollywood Songs Through Makeup

Divya Premchand, 22-year-old makeup artist.
(Image: The Quint)
Divya Premchand is a 22-year-old makeup artist from Dubai, who conflated her love for makeup and Bollywood and came up with a unique series, #VisualizingBollywoodSongs.
She took hit songs such as 'Mirchi', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Genda Phool', among others, and visualised them through her makeup.
Her unique artistic approach caught the attention of many users on Instagram who praised her creativity. Divya had earlier gone viral for doing something similar with snacks, where she did her makeup according to some of her favourite food items.
Divya's father is from Chennai, India, and her mother is from Hong Kong. Growing up in Dubai, she studied advertising and PR before following her passion for makeup and taking up some courses in Hong Kong. Ever since then, Divya continues to come up with unique approaches to the craft.
She talks to The Quint about her favourite makeup artist in India, Daniel Bauer, and which actor's songs she'd like to visualise next.
Watch the video for more.
