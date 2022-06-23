This 22-Year-old Makeup Artist Visualises Bollywood Songs Through Makeup

Divya's father is from Chennai, India, and her mother is from Hong Kong. Growing up in Dubai, she studied advertising and PR before following her passion for makeup and taking up some courses in Hong Kong. Ever since then, Divya continues to come up with unique approaches to the craft.

She talks to The Quint about her favourite makeup artist in India, Daniel Bauer, and which actor's songs she'd like to visualise next.

Watch the video for more.