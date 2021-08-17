Dhaba Style Dal Makhani Recipe

Ingredients:

5 tbsp desi ghee

2 small bay leaves

1 inch cinnamon

Onion and garlic paste (3 onions, 6-8 garlic cloves)

4 tomatoes.

2 inches ginger

2 tbsp dal makhani masala

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp black pepper

Urad dal (whole black lentils, soaked overnight)

Rajma (kidney beans, soaked overnight)

Dry fenugreek powder

Butter

Instructions:

Stir and saute the onion garlic paste with ghee, bay leaves, and cinnamon on low heat until it turns golden. Make a tomato ginger paste and add it to this. Cook for 10 minutes. Continue by adding dal makhani masala. Keep adding water if the masala sticks to the pan. Add turmeric powder and black pepper. Add 200-250 ml water to this mixture. Soak urad dal and rajma overnight. Pressure cooker for 2-5 whistles, lower the heat to low medium and cook for another 10 minutes.

Add the dal to your mixture and let it simmer for about an hour. Mash the dal and rajma using the back of your spoon. Add crushed dried fenugreek leaves and 2 tbsp butter. Add fresh cream on top. Mix well and serve.