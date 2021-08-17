Dhaba Style Dal Makhani Recipe

Dal Makhani Recipe.
Dal Makhani is one of North India's most famous dishes, loved by all due to its ever-versatile quality. Eat it with a roti, paratha, naan, or just plain rice, and it'll add that extra element of flavour to your meal.
Ingredients:
5 tbsp desi ghee
2 small bay leaves
1 inch cinnamon
Onion and garlic paste (3 onions, 6-8 garlic cloves)
4 tomatoes.
2 inches ginger
2 tbsp dal makhani masala
1 tbsp turmeric powder
1 tbsp black pepper
Urad dal (whole black lentils, soaked overnight)
Rajma (kidney beans, soaked overnight)
Dry fenugreek powder
Butter
Instructions:
Stir and saute the onion garlic paste with ghee, bay leaves, and cinnamon on low heat until it turns golden. Make a tomato ginger paste and add it to this. Cook for 10 minutes. Continue by adding dal makhani masala. Keep adding water if the masala sticks to the pan. Add turmeric powder and black pepper. Add 200-250 ml water to this mixture. Soak urad dal and rajma overnight. Pressure cooker for 2-5 whistles, lower the heat to low medium and cook for another 10 minutes.
Add the dal to your mixture and let it simmer for about an hour. Mash the dal and rajma using the back of your spoon. Add crushed dried fenugreek leaves and 2 tbsp butter. Add fresh cream on top. Mix well and serve.
