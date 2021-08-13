Maharashtra Ki Shaan: Malvani Bombil Fry Recipe

Check out the special recipe of Maharashtra's Konkan region.
Chef Pankaj shows us how to cook Bombil fry.

A staple of Maharashtra's Konkan region, Bombil fry is a favourite among locals as well as tourists. Chef Pankaj Nerurkar takes us through the very detailed recipe of how to cook Bombil, and how to do it right.

Ingredients:

4 bombils or Bombay Ducks

For the marination:

1/2 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp malvani masala

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

Mix the spices together and make a paste. Use this paste to coat the fish properly on both sides. Set this aside to marinate for about 30 minutes. Fry this on a high flame. Make sure the pan is hot before you put oil into it. Heat the oil so that it is hot as well. Coat the fish in a layer of rice flour. Put it in the oil facing the skin side down. Follow this for the other pieces as well.

Published: 13 Aug 2021,06:51 PM IST
