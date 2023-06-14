Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20195 Signs That Sara Ali Khan Is That 'Kanjoos' Friend We All Have

5 Signs That Sara Ali Khan Is That 'Kanjoos' Friend We All Have

Why pay international roaming charges when you can use others' hotspot for free?
phelian
Now Rolling
Published:

5 Signs That Sara Ali Khan Is That 'Kanjoos' Friend We All Have

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>5 Signs That Sara Ali Khan Is That 'Kanjoos' Friend We All Have</p></div>

Actor Sara Ali Khan might be busy promoting her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal, but her stingy confessions have been leaving us in splits!

From scolding her mother for spending money on towels to refusing to pay for international roaming charges, we list out all the signs proving that she's that one 'kanjoos' friend we all have!

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan

Also ReadVideo: Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Swag Is Why He Is The Internet's Favorite

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT