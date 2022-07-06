7 Former Miss India Winners And Where They Are Now

Juhi Chawla was crowned Miss India in 1984 and went on to become one of the leading ladies of Bollywood.
(Image Courtesy: Google)
Social Media is abuzz with the news of Karnataka’s 21-year-old model, Sini Shetty bagging the Femina Miss India World 2022 title on Monday (4 July). The coveted beauty pageant has evolved over the years, ensuring that the frenzy around its next winner remains constant.
Here’s a list of 7 former winners of the prestigious Miss India title and where they are now:
Crowned Eve’s Weekly Miss India in 1966, Faria created history by becoming the first Asian to win the Miss World title. After her win, the physician-turned-model received a surge of modeling and film offers from Bollywood but decided to pursue her medical career. After marrying endocrinologist David Powell, she moved to Ireland and continued her career while appearing at Miss India and Miss World pageants as a judge.
Before bagging the Miss India World title in 1980, Bijlani worked as a model. After her prestigious win began her acting career. Although short-spanned, Bijlani won hearts as a Bollywood actress. She decided to quit the Industry in 1996 and went on to marry famous cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, who is now her ex-husband. She is currently dedicated to spreading awareness about spiritual wellness via social media blogging.
After winning the Miss India title in 1984, Chawla went on to establish an unparalleled career in Bollywood. She was a leading actress for decades and starred opposite A-listers of all ages. Towards the later stage of her career, she took up Film Production and has since been working as an actress, producer and entrepreneur in the Hindi Film Industry.
Crowned Femina Miss India 1986, Jesia went on to have a flourishing career as a supermodel. Prior to modeling, she played various sports such as swimming, badminton and tennis, and was interested in beginning her career as an athlete. Along with her ex-husband and popular Bollywood actor, Arjun Rampal, she started a production company called Chasing Ganesha in 2016.
Before the Femina Miss India title in 2001, Jaitly had cleared the Defense Examination and was about to embark on her journey as an Army Officer. However, her Miss India victory steered her towards Bollywood. She began her career as an actress in both Hindi and South Indian Film Industries. She had quit acting until 2019 where she starred in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Season’s Greetings. She is also the UN Equality Champion and is known for her efforts in social activism and philanthropy.
Dutta was crowned Femina Miss India in 2004. After winning, the then model decided to kickstart her career as a Bollywood actor. Years after quitting the industry, she made headlines in 2018 for spearheading the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. She spoke out against the rampant sexual harassment in Bollywood and accused veteran actor Nana Patekar for violating her consent. She currently resides in the United States and was invited to Harvard University as a guest speaker. She plans to provide a safe space and guide aspiring Bollywood actors and artists.
After bagging the Femina Miss India 2016 title, Chatterjee made history by becoming the first North-Eastern Indian to represent the country in Miss World. She went on to have a demonstrated career in modeling. She continues to use her platform for pressing social issues like child sexual abuse and disenfranchisement of children in India.
